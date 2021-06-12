Destination Mullingar for Limerick's senior hurlers

A rare Allianz Hurling League meeting of Limerick and Westmeath next Sunday in Mullingar at 1.45.

It’s the final competitive run-out for John Kiely’s Limerick before the July 3 Munster SHC semi final with Cork in Thurles.

And, there is little tangible to play for – Westmeath will finish bottom of the table and play off against Laois in a relegation play-off to determine who drops to Division 2 in 2022 in a swap with promoted Offaly. Westmeath have suffered four defeats with an average margin of 24-points.

Victory for Limerick could actually see the 2019 and 2020 league champions finish third in the group were Galway and Tipperary both to win their final round games.

“We know and we are honest enough to know that we have lots more improvements to come and we still have a few lads carrying knocks and we would like to have them on the field again - we have plenty to work on,” stressed Limerick manager John Kiely with the final four week countdown well underway to the championship.

Limerick have now used 34 of their 38 man panel in four 2021 Allianz Hurling League games to-date – just Barry Murphy, Tommy Hayes, Jason Gillane and Mike Casey yet to feature.

In total 28 players have earned starting places – Richie English the only player to start all four games.

Back into contention for Westmeath will be Kyle Hayes and Seamus Flanagan, who both served one match suspensions against Cork.

And, Limerick have had to contend with injuries – Gearoid Hegarty, Dan Morrissey, David Reidy and David Dempsey forced to sit out the Cork tie, while Sean Finn limped out of the contest.

“Not overly concerned - I am hoping that most of them will return to full training shortly,” said Kiely.

“I think we have another three or four coming back into full training this week.”

What of Sean Finn?

“I don’t exactly the nature of it but it is a hamstring tweak and we will have to access it during the course of the week to see how much of a strain it is,” said Kiely in the immediate aftermath of the Cork game.

“We had Graeme (Mulcahy) back on the pitch tonight after a bad ankle injury and it was great to get him on the field and that was a plus.”

The league has seen Limerick give match time to five debuts – Cathal O’Neill, Colin Coughlan, Brian O’Grady, Mark Quinlan and Ronan Connolly.

“To be fair to all the young lads that come in they have all contributed in a positive way to our trainings and to the games that they have got an opportunity in. It’s a long road ahead for those lads and they have to make learnings everyday they go out and if they can keep building on the confidence of those performances they will make a big contributions in the future to Limerick hurling,” said Kiely.

