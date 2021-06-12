Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Notes

ADARE MANOR

Eileen Murphy Scotch Foursomes 18 hole S/F Competition 1st Helen Mackessy and Gretta O ‘Regan 38 pts, 2nd Katherine Mc Namara and Therese Dunne 36 pts

Competitions: Open Day Lady Adare and Lady Olien Cups 18 hole stableford/medal competition on 17/06/2021. Please contact Adare Manor golf club at 061-396204 to book a tee time.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions: Men’s Singles Sonsored by Deloitte – Sunday 30 May 2021 - 1stSean Kennelly (10)39pts (B9-24pts), 2nd Sean Malone (9)39pts (B9-20pts, 3rd Chris O Donoghue (17)38pts. Best Gross Peter Sheehan (-4)36pts

Sean Walsh Memorial Sponsored by The Walsh Family: Sunday 6th June 2021 1stRonan Cross (5)41pts, 2ndChris O Donoghue (16)40pts (B9-22pts), 3rdBrendan Gildea (5)40pts Best Gross:Ed Stack (-2)35pts

Fixtures: Sunday 13th June 2021 –Medal I Sponsored by Jim O’Flynn– Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions: Ladies Saturday Competition Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries: 1stMarion Kennedy Hogan (20)38pts (B9-19) 2ndEileen Barrett (35)38pts (B9-17) Best GrossMary Sheehy (2)31 Gross pts 3rd Ellen Healy (42)38pts (B9 -16) 4th Janice O Connell (10)37pts.

Ladies Tuesday Competition – 1st June 2021 – Cashen Course: 1st Anna Walsh (38)41pts, 2ndA M Sexton (24)40pts, 3rdCarmel Carroll (29)39pts, 4th Ann O Riordan (23)37pts (bk – 19)

Fixtures: Saturday 12th June – Lahinch Exchange Day. Tuesday 15th June – Dromoland Exchange Day

Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 3rd June 2022 – Cashen Course. 1st John Maguire, 2ndColm O Callaghan, 3rdTom Griffin, 4th Ollie Kearns

Fixtures: Thursday June 10 2021 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions: Senior Ladies Competition 9 Holes – Thursday 4th June 2022 – Cashen Course 1stMarianne Relihan (26)22pts

Fixtures: Friday 11th June 2021 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

County Tipperary

Mens Golf: Srixon Amateur Championship: The 2021 Srixon Amateur Championship was held on the Bank Holiday weekend June 6, & 7, This was qualifier hosted by Golf Professional Marian Riordan and her team in Dundrum House. It was a Strokeplay off the white Tees. The winner of the competition was Patrick Ryan 84-18=66, 2nd Peter Kavanagh 91-22=69, 3rd Martin Maher 80-10=70 Best Gross Aidan Murphy Playing off 4 went around in 75.

The winner Patrick Ryan has the possibility of getting on the Irish National Leader-board with the top 20 amateurs from other qualifier events. If he is among the top 20 on the leader-board he will represent the club with our PGA Professional Marian Riordan at the Grand Final at the Belfry on Thursday October 7, 2021.

Wednesday 9-hole competition: In 1st place Michael Ryan (R/G) (9) 30pts. 2nd Joe Fitzgerald (7) 32. The 9-hole qualifying competition continues each Wednesday.

Next weekend: we have the Club Doubles Competition so pick your partners and get on to the BRS.

Ladies Golf: Our first medal competition which was the Heffernan/Maguire Cup was won by Sheena Ryan (24) 39 pts . 2nd Margaret O’Riordan (27) 36 pts. Gross was won by Lady President Kathleen O’Neill (21) 16 gross pts.3rd Patricia Moran (29) 36 pts. Congratulations to all our winners and many thanks again to Phyllis for her continued sponsorship. Tuesday morning 9 hole was won by Vera Heffernan with a great score of 22 pts well done Vera.

Thursday evening golf was won by Margaret O’Connell 20 pts and in second place was Patricia Moran with 18 pts .We have a 9 hole qualifier on Wednesday June 9. On June 13, and 16, we have our second medal competition this is for the beautiful Claret Jug and please note ladies this is a Stroke Play Competition. Tuesday morning and Thursday evening social golf continues as usual. Please continue Covid 19 guidance while enjoying your golf.

Seniors Golf: The results of the 15 hole Scramble were in first place Paddy Fitzgerald, P J Kelly, Jim Kinsella & Liam Tracey with 84pts. 2nd Des O’Neill, Charley Gaffney, Diarmuid O’Connor & John Browne with 79pts. 3rd John Grogan, Tom Tuohy & Liam Jones with 78pts (74 + 4)

Speed Golf: 1st Cathal Ryan and Rob Hogan 17:20 and 35 shots, Speedgolf Score 52, 2nd Hugh Maher and Cian Carroll 18:59 and 47 shots = Speedgolf Score 55 3rd Owen Graves and Liam O’Connor 19:20 and 46 = Speedgolf score 65

Dromoland

Men’s June Bank Holiday Weekend Singles Stableford: 1st Brian Shally 43 Pts, 2nd Paul English 43 Pts, 3rd Noel Stapelton 42 Pts, 4th Diarmuid O’Connor 41 Pts, 5th Darren O’Neill 39 Pts

Men’s 9 Hole Midweek Competition: Hugh O’Neill 21 Pts, Ian Mulready 21 Pts, Billy O’Mahony 20 Pts

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford: 1st Ms Ann Moloney, 2nd Ms Carola Wixted, 3rd Ms Cathy Casey

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford: 1st Ms Siobhan Doohan, 2nd Ms Niamh McDermott

Ladies Bank Holiday Ladies Competition. 18 Hole Stableford: 1st Katriona O'Neill - 35Pts, 2nd Majella Cotgreave - 35 Pts

9 Hole Stableford: 1st Mary Galvin - 21Pts, 2nd Carola Wixted - 21Pts

Limerick Golf club

Competition: Roxboro Cup Sponsor: The Griffin family Date: June 1 2021 - 1st Anne O’Leary HI20.9/CH25/PH24 38pts(B9), 2nd Bridget O’Riordan Smith HI21.1/CH25/PH24 38pts (B9) Best Gross Grainne D’Alton HI4.2/CH5/PH 5 28 gross pts 3rd Sue Hannon HI25.3/CH30/PH29 38pts

Maine Valley

competition: 1st John M O'Sullivan (18) 41pts (back 9) 2nd Dermot Kelly (22) 41pts (back 9) 3rd Dennis Bird (10) 41pts Gross: Joe Kennedy 79 Senior : Jer Joy 38pts. Well done to all prize winners. Many thanks to our sponsor Paul Fitzgerald & Son.

Next week: competition will be the June Medal on weekend of the 12th & 13th and played off the white tees

Newcastle West

Results Club Singles 3/06/2021: 1st: Tony Brouder (31), 47pts. 2nd: Padraig Balfe (10), 40pts. BG: Ronan Shire (5), 33pts. 3rd: Sean Barry (17), 40pts.

Musgrave Cup Saturday 5th/Sunday 6th June Kindly Sponsored by Dtops & Tiles 1st: Dominic Hayes (27), 40pts, 2nd: Maurice Shine (13),40pts. Best Gross: Thomas Sexton (1), 36pts. 3rd: Colin Cleary (17), 39pts. 4th: Padraig Fitzmaurice (21), 39pts.

Tipperary

Results for this week : Tuesday 1st June, Open Singles Sponsored by Curry Hanly Tyres, Tipperary : 1st; Pat Sheehy ( 18) 43pts, 2nd; Eamonn Mullane ( 15) 42 pts, 3rd; Philip Ryan; ( 13) 42 pts

Saturday 5th June: Open Singles Sponsored by Brodeen Fabrication, 1st; Donnacha Cleary (4) 43 pts, 2nd; Sean Long (5) 41 pts, 3rd; Jimmy O’Neill (28) 41 pts

Sunday 6th June; Open Singles; Sponsored by Porter House, Tipperary : 1st; Eric O’Connor (13) 70, 2nd; Sean Cummis (4) 70, 3rd; John McEvoy (13) 70 Gross; Donnacha Cleary ( 4 ) 75

Dates: Munster Seniors Tuesday 15th and Wed 16th JunE Crowley Cup Sunday 13th June

Seniors Results for this week. Thursday 3rd June; 1st; Sean Jackson, John A Ryan, John Walsh Ted O’Connor 100 pts, 2nd; Joseph B Ryan, Pat Leahy, Tom O’Dea, Ted O’Sullivan 97pts, 3rd; Ignatius Walsh, John O’Dea, Pat Duggan; Maurice Crotty; 97 pts, 4th; J.J.M O’Dwyer, John Ryan (B) Tommy Flynn, Matt Kenny 97pts.