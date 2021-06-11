Golden Muzzle final takes centre stage on Saturday at Limerick Greyhound stadium

THE semi-finals of the Greyhound & Petworld Golden Muzzle A1 550 was the feature of Saturday night's action-packed Limerick Greyhound Stadium card and Meduza continued her red-hot form to land the opening semi-final for trainer John Byrne.

A fine front running display from the winner who clocked 29.83.

Magical Jasper finished only three parts of a length behind in second, with Priceless Harry taking the all-important third qualifying spot.

Gowran trainer Paul Hennessy took the second semi-final, Blastoff Harry winning in style for owner Paul Hynes.

A powerful display from the winner who pulled five lengths clear of Bling Bling Paul, in 29.94. Minuan Flyer emerged the final qualifier back in third.

The final of the prestigious Greyhound & Petworld Golden Muzzle A1 550 will take place in Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night next.

Meanwhile, BoyleSports last week renewed its sponsorship of the prized Irish Greyhound Derby with a three-year €1m commitment.

The Irish Greyhound Derby is the most prestigious race on the Irish greyhound calendar. The renewed deal will take BoyleSports’ sponsorship of the event to 10 years, with the value of its sponsorship over this time set to exceed €3m.

The early market with BoyleSports has the Liam Dowling-trained Ballymac Ariel as the 16/1 favourite, with the 2020 Juvenile Derby and recent Select Stakes champion Skywalker Barry at 20/1 alongside Con & Annie Kirby Memorial finalist Explosive Boy, 2020 Juvenile Derby finalist Knight Tornado and Broadstrand Ryan.

The 2021 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby was launched at Ireland’s premier greyhound stadium, Shelbourne Park last week under the watchful eye of champion greyhound himself Newinn Taylor and Timmy Holland, son of 2020 Derby-winning trainer Graham.

Conor Gray, Chief Executive Officer at BoyleSports, said: “BoyleSports is privileged to extend its long-term relationship with the Irish Greyhound Derby. Obviously, the pandemic has had a devastating impact on all sports, including greyhound racing. So we are especially delighted that we can throw our weight behind the sector, that it will know it has a supportive friend in BoyleSports for the foreseeable future.” he continued,

Entries for the big race close on Saturday, August 7, while the first round heats for the 2021 Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby are scheduled to take place on August 13 and 14. The final is due to be staged on Saturday, September 18.