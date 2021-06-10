Limerick athletes impress on the international stage

Training

SENIOR and Juvenile training continues at various locations in line with government Covid 19 related public health guidelines.

Results

CAROLYN Hayes is now almost certain of an Olympic berth following her 10th place finish at World Triathlon Championships Series event in Leeds.

There was a pb of 13:19 for Emerald’s Sarah Lavin as she came 4th in the 100mh in Samorin in Slovakia midweek. Ciara Neville recorded at season’s best time of 11. 47 over 100m and took second place in Slovakia. There was also a season’s best of 49.02 for Thomas Barr in the 400mh as he won his event in Gothenberg.

Virtual

WELL done to do Mary Neill (Dooneen) who ran the Virtual Cork City Marathon and the large number of Sanctuary Runners who also did so.

Fixtures

UL Track Challenge June 12. Features distances of 800m and 3000m in a time trial format and In pods of 15. It starts at 2pm. For further information contact Joe Chawke.

100 km in aid of Limerick Suicide Watch ‘Resilient Runners’ are planning to run 100km around Limerick City in one day August in aid of Limerick Suicide Watch. Organised by Jonathan Power donations can be made on Gofundme.

Education

Limerick Sports Partnership are offering various courses, check out their website for details.

1974

Reenavanna Harriers won their first Senior County title as they claimed the County 4 Mile Road Championships in Mungret, Mick Crowe (3), John Shanahan (4), Joe Laffan (5), Cyril Brennan (6), Eddie Cummins (9) and Eamonn Maher (10) helped the Harriers to 37 points with Limerick AC second on 41.

Freddy McInerney 21:50 did though claim the individual title for the city club with clubmate Fred Miller second on 22:15.

Jessica Moloney (Croom) in 10:58 won the Novice 2 Mile title. Valerie McCormack (Limerick AC) won the Women’s Senior 2 mile event with Maeve Cowhey second. Reenavanna Harriers were founded in 1969 to cater for the Doon area and featured in the medals at several events in the 1970’s and 80’s. They are last referenced in reports in 1998.

1957

TOM Walsh, Caherline calls for an Athletics coach for the County.

“The only suggestion I can make to young athletes who intend to take up athletics is to train daily, run 440 yards to pick up the speed for the 880 yards and run the 1 mile flat to get necessary stamina for the full mile distance”.

“Give careful consideration to the food you eat prior to important events. Starchy food should not be taken at least 3 hours before training or an athletics event.

“Food is the fundamental structure on which all athletes base their training. It is very difficult for Novice athletes in Limerick to acquire the correct method of approach to athletics without a coach. I make a personal appeal through the medium of the Limerick Leader to the Limerick County Board of the N.A.C.A to appoint an athletics coach.”