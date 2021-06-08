Shannon RFC confirm coaching ticket for new season

Shannon RFC have confirmed that Pat O'Connor will take charge of their men's senior team this season. The former Shannon player, who has coaching experience at Clonmel, will lead his side in Division 1B of the All-Ireland league alongside former Shannon, Munster and Leinster star Stephen Keogh. The former inter pro backrow will be the forwards coach.
The club also confirmed this evening on social media that Leigh Fitzgerald and Rosemary Brown will take control of the senior women's side. See below for more.
Shannon RFC are delighted to announce our full senior coaching set up for the coming season. We have taken the time during lockdown to review the club as a whole, resulting in the implementation of an exciting new club wide rugby structure. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8RPh8VzYUY— Shannon RFC (@Shannon_RFC) June 8, 2021
