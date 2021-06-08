Shannon RFC confirm coaching ticket for new season

Shannon RFC confirm coaching ticket for new season

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Shannon RFC have confirmed that Pat O'Connor will take charge of their men's senior team this season. The former Shannon player, who has coaching experience at Clonmel, will lead his side in Division 1B of the All-Ireland league alongside former Shannon, Munster and Leinster star Stephen Keogh. The former inter pro backrow will be the forwards coach. 

The club also confirmed this evening on social media that Leigh Fitzgerald and Rosemary Brown will take control of the senior women's side. See below for more.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie