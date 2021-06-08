Limerick GAA weekly fixtures confirmed

Saturday 12th June 2021
COUNTY
City Senior Hurling League Round 1
Kildimo/Pallaskenry v Ballybrown in Pallaskenry at 7.30pm
Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell in Caherdavin at 7.30pm
Mungret/St Pauls v Monaleen in Mungret at 7.30pm
City Junior A Hurling League Round 1
Old Christians v Na Piarsaigh in Rathbane at 7.30pm
Monaleen v Kildimo/Pallaskenry in Monaleen at 7.30pm
East Senior Hurling League Round 1
Cappamore v Pallasgreen in Cappamore at 7.30pm
Murroe/Boher v South Liberties in Boher at 7.30pm
East Intermediate Hurling League Round 1
Kilteely/Dromkeen v Caherline in Kilteely at 7.30pm
South Senior Hurling League Round 1
Garryspillane v Glenroe in Knocklong at 7.30pm
Kilmallock v Blackrock in Kilmallock at 7.30pm
South Intermediate Hurling League Round 1
Effin v Castletown/Ballyagran in Effin at 7.30pm
Bruree v Croom in Bruree at 7.30pm
West Senior Hurling League Round 1
Tournafulla v Granagh/Ballingarry in Tournafulla at 7.30pm
Newcastle West v Adare in Newcastle West at 7.30pm
West Intermediate Hurling League Round 1
Templeglantine v Monagea in Templeglantine at 7.30pm
Dromcollogher/Broadford v Killeedy in Dromcollogher at 7.30pm
West Junior A Hurling League Round 1
Askeaton v Rathkeale in Askeaton at 4.30pm.
Sunday 13th June 2021
COUNTY
Junior A Hurling Championship Final
Croagh/Kilfinny v Patrickswell in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm
CITY
City Senior Hurling League Round 1
Ballybrown v Claughaun in Ballybrown at 12noon
Crecora/Manister v Patrickswell in Crecora at 12noon
City Intermediate Hurling League Round 1
Na Piarsaigh v St Patrick’s in Caherdavin at 12noon
EAST
East Intermediate Hurling League Round 1
Ballybricken/Bohermore v Ahane in Ballybricken at 12noon
East Junior A Hurling League Round 1
Doon v Cappamore in Doon at 12noon
Pallasgreen v South Liberties in Pallasgreen at 12noon
East Junior B Hurling League Round 1
Ballybricken/Bohermore (B) v Caherline (B) in Ballybricken at 12noon
Fedamore v Ahane (C) in Fedamore at 12noon
Ballybrown v Claughaun in Ballybrown at 12noon
SOUTH GAA
South Intermediate Hurling League Round 1
Kilmallock v Hospital/Herbertstown in Kilmallock at 12noon
South Junior A Hurling League Round 1
Blackrock v Bruree in Kilfinane at 12noon
Camogue Rovers v Bruff in Meanus at 12noon
Staker Wallace v Garryspillane in Kilbreedy at 12noon
South Junior B Hurling League Round 1
Hospital/Herbertstown v Dromin/Athlacca in Hospital at 12noon
Effin v Glenroe in Effin at 12noon
WEST
West Junior A Hurling League Round 1
Granagh/Ballingarry (B) V Feohanagh (B) in Ballingarry at 12noon
West Junior B Hurling League Round 1
Knockaderry (B) v Adare (B) in Knockaderry at 12noon
Castletown/Ballyagran (B) v Croagh/Kilfinny in Castletown at 12noon
St Kierans v Newcastle West (B) in Adagh at 12noon
Dromcollogher/Broadford (B) v Tournafulla (B) in Dromcollogher at 12noon
Templeglantine v Askeaton in Templeglantaine at 12noon.
Monday 14th June 2021
County
SOUTH
South Senior Football League Round 2
Galbally v Ballylanders in Galbally at 7.30pm.
Tuesday 15th June 2021
County
CITY
City Senior Football League Round 2
Monaleen v Mungret/St Pauls in Monaleen at 7.30pm
EAST
East Intermediate Football League Round 2
South Liberties v Cappamore in UL Grounds at 7.30pm
SOUTH
South Senior Football League Round 2
Pallasgreen v Galtee Gaels in Pallasgreen at 7.30pm
Oola v Bruff in Oola at 7.30pm
South Intermediate Football League
Banogue v Hospital/Herbertstown in Banogue at 7.30pm
WEST
West Senior Football League Round 2
Dromcollogher/Broadford v Adare in Dromcollogher at 7.30pm
St Kierans v Gerald Griffins in Ardgh at 7.30pm
Kildimo/Pallaskenry v Newcastle West in Pallaskenry at 7.30pm
West Intermediate Football League Round 2
Ballybrown v Monagea in Ballybrown at 7.30pm.
Wednesday 16th June 2021
County
EAST
East Junior A Football League
Knockane v Ballybricken/Bohermore in Knockane at 7.30pm
Oola v Fedamore in Oola at 7.30pm
SOUTH
South Junior A Football League Round 2
Croom v Galbally in Croom at 7.30pm
WEST
West Intermediate Football League Round 2
Newcastle West v Fr Caseys in Newcastle West at 7.30pm
West Junior A Football League Round 2
Athea (B) v St Senans (B) in Athea at 7.30pm
Granagh/Ballingarry v Feenagh/Kilmeedy in Ballingarry at 7.30pm.
Thursday 17th June 2021
County
SOUTH
South Senior Hurling League Round 2
Blackrock v Bruff in Kilfinane at 7.30pm
Glenroe v Kilmallock in Glenroe at 7.30pm
Dromin/Athlacca v Knockainey in Dromin at 7.30pm
