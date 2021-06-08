Limerick GAA weekly fixtures confirmed

Limerick GAA fixtures

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Saturday 12th June 2021

COUNTY

City Senior Hurling League Round 1

Kildimo/Pallaskenry v Ballybrown in Pallaskenry at 7.30pm

Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell in Caherdavin at 7.30pm

Mungret/St Pauls v Monaleen in Mungret at 7.30pm

City Junior A Hurling League Round 1

Old Christians v Na Piarsaigh in Rathbane at 7.30pm

Monaleen v Kildimo/Pallaskenry in Monaleen at 7.30pm

East Senior Hurling League Round 1

Cappamore v Pallasgreen in Cappamore at 7.30pm

Murroe/Boher v South Liberties in Boher at 7.30pm

East Intermediate Hurling League Round 1

Kilteely/Dromkeen v Caherline in Kilteely at 7.30pm

South Senior Hurling League Round 1

Garryspillane v Glenroe in Knocklong at 7.30pm

Kilmallock v Blackrock in Kilmallock at 7.30pm

South Intermediate Hurling League Round 1

Effin v Castletown/Ballyagran in Effin at 7.30pm

Bruree v Croom in Bruree at 7.30pm

West Senior Hurling League Round 1

Tournafulla v Granagh/Ballingarry in Tournafulla at 7.30pm

Newcastle West v Adare in Newcastle West at 7.30pm

West Intermediate Hurling League Round 1

Templeglantine v Monagea in Templeglantine at 7.30pm

Dromcollogher/Broadford v Killeedy in Dromcollogher at 7.30pm

West Junior A Hurling League Round 1

Askeaton v Rathkeale in Askeaton at 4.30pm.


Sunday 13th June 2021

COUNTY

Junior A Hurling Championship Final

Croagh/Kilfinny v Patrickswell in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm

CITY

City Senior Hurling League Round 1

Ballybrown v Claughaun in Ballybrown at 12noon

Crecora/Manister v Patrickswell in Crecora at 12noon

City Intermediate Hurling League Round 1

Na Piarsaigh v St Patrick’s in Caherdavin at 12noon

EAST

East Intermediate Hurling League Round 1

Ballybricken/Bohermore v Ahane in Ballybricken at 12noon

East Junior A Hurling League Round 1

Doon v Cappamore in Doon at 12noon 

Pallasgreen v South Liberties in Pallasgreen at 12noon

East Junior B Hurling League Round 1

Ballybricken/Bohermore (B) v Caherline (B) in Ballybricken at 12noon

Fedamore v Ahane (C) in Fedamore at 12noon

Ballybrown v Claughaun in Ballybrown at 12noon 

SOUTH GAA

South Intermediate Hurling League Round 1

Kilmallock v Hospital/Herbertstown in Kilmallock at 12noon

South Junior A Hurling League Round 1

Blackrock v Bruree in Kilfinane at 12noon

Camogue Rovers v Bruff in Meanus at 12noon

Staker Wallace v Garryspillane in Kilbreedy at 12noon

South Junior B Hurling League Round 1

Hospital/Herbertstown v Dromin/Athlacca in Hospital at 12noon

Effin v Glenroe in Effin at 12noon

WEST

West Junior A Hurling League Round 1

Granagh/Ballingarry (B) V Feohanagh (B) in Ballingarry at 12noon

West Junior B Hurling League Round 1

Knockaderry (B) v Adare (B) in Knockaderry at 12noon

Castletown/Ballyagran (B) v Croagh/Kilfinny in Castletown at 12noon

St Kierans v Newcastle West (B) in Adagh at 12noon

Dromcollogher/Broadford (B) v Tournafulla (B) in Dromcollogher at 12noon

Templeglantine v Askeaton in Templeglantaine at 12noon. 


Monday 14th June 2021

County

SOUTH

South Senior Football League Round 2

Galbally v Ballylanders in Galbally at 7.30pm.


Tuesday 15th June 2021

County

CITY

City Senior Football League Round 2

Monaleen v Mungret/St Pauls in Monaleen at 7.30pm

EAST 

East Intermediate Football League Round 2

South Liberties v Cappamore in UL Grounds at 7.30pm

SOUTH

South Senior Football League Round 2

Pallasgreen v Galtee Gaels in Pallasgreen at 7.30pm

Oola v Bruff in Oola at 7.30pm

South Intermediate Football League

Banogue v Hospital/Herbertstown in Banogue at 7.30pm

WEST

West Senior Football League Round 2

Dromcollogher/Broadford v Adare in Dromcollogher at 7.30pm

St Kierans v Gerald Griffins in Ardgh at 7.30pm

Kildimo/Pallaskenry v Newcastle West in Pallaskenry at 7.30pm

West Intermediate Football League Round 2

Ballybrown v Monagea in Ballybrown at 7.30pm.


Wednesday 16th June 2021

County

EAST

East Junior A Football League 

Knockane v Ballybricken/Bohermore in Knockane at 7.30pm

Oola v Fedamore in Oola at 7.30pm

SOUTH

South Junior A Football League Round 2

Croom v Galbally in Croom at 7.30pm

WEST

West Intermediate Football League Round 2

Newcastle West v Fr Caseys in Newcastle West at 7.30pm

West Junior A Football League Round 2

Athea (B) v St Senans (B) in Athea at 7.30pm

Granagh/Ballingarry v Feenagh/Kilmeedy in Ballingarry at 7.30pm.


Thursday 17th June 2021

County

SOUTH

South Senior Hurling League Round 2

Blackrock v Bruff in Kilfinane at 7.30pm

Glenroe v Kilmallock in Glenroe at 7.30pm

Dromin/Athlacca v Knockainey in Dromin at 7.30pm

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie