Sparkling Limerick return to winning ways to dispatch Cork in Allianz Hurling League

LIMERICK returned to winning ways in style this Saturday evening in round four of the Allianz Hurling League.

The first victory of 2021 for John Kiely's men ended Limerick 0-33 Cork 2-19 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick conclude their league in Mullingar next Sunday against Westmeath.

The All-Ireland champions sparkled throughout but opponents Cork were understrength.

On top of 33 scores, Limerick also had 20 wides compared to nine for The Rebels.

That said, Limerick were without suspended duo Kyle Hayes and Seamus Flanagan while Dan Morrissey, Nickie Quaid, Gearoid Hegarty were also not involved.

All eyes now turn to July 3 when the sides meet in the Munster SHC semi final in Thurles.

It was 0-20 to 1-7 to Limerick at half time - a thoroughly dominant 35-minutes from the home side with nine scorers.

Limerick hit 14-points from play in the half and on top of that had 11 wides.

Limerick raced from the traps and were 0-6 to 0-1 clear on seven minutes with Cian Lynch leading the way with two points.

But the game was level in the 11th minute - Conor Cahalane finding the net after Jack O'Connor had done all the hard work before crashing his shot off the crossbar.

The Limerick response to the goal was impressive - Peter Casey (2) and Tom Morrissey with points inside three minutes.

Indeed Cork didn't score from play in the half after that 11th minute goal.

By the first half water break on 17-minutes it was a 0-11 to 1-3 advantage - teenage debut Colin Coughlan with two fine points.

Cork did have the first score on the restart but were then hit for six unanswered points by Limerick with Barry Nash and Pat Ryan joining the scoresheet to open a 0-17 to 1-4 lead and just shy of the 30th minute.

Limerick reached 20-points by the break and adding in the wides, it was 31 shots at goal across a half in which there was one minute of injury time.

Cork made three changes at the break and looked brighter on the restart before Limerick's dominance returned.

Morrissey and Byrnes had points after 10-minutes of the new half to leave it 0-24 to 1-11.

Five successive scores had the lead out to 0-27 to 1-11 with 17-minutes gone.

Then just before the water break came another Cork goal - O'Connor again finding the net.

So at the third quarter mark it was still a 10-point lead, as it was at half time.

Subs Cathal O'Neill and Adrian Breen had scores in the final quarter.

SCORERS: Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-10 (9frees), Cian Lynch and Tom Morrissey 0-4 each, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-3 (1free, 1 '65), Peter Casey, Colin Coughlan, Pat Ryan and Cathal O'Neill 0-2 each, William O'Donoghue, Barry Nash, Darragh O'Donovan, Adrian Breen 0-1 each. Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-9 (6frees, 2 '65), Jack O'Connor 2-1, Shane Kingston, Declan Dalton (2frees), Mark Coleman (2frees) 0-2 each, Damien Cahalane, Conor Cahalane and Robbie O'Flynn 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Barry Hennessy; Richie English, Sean Finn, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Colin Coughlan; William O'Donoghue, Darragh O'Donovan; Tom Morrissey, Cian Lynch, Conor Boylan; Pat Ryan, Aaron Gillane, Peter Casey. Subs: Jerome Boylan for Sean Finn (48mins), Cathal O'Neill (54mins), Darren O'Connell for Pat Ryan (58mins), Adrian Breen for Peter Casey (58mins), Robbie Hanley for Darragh O'Donovan (64mins), Graeme Mulcahy for Aaron Gillane (65mins), Ronan Connolly for Declan Hannon (65mins).

CORK: Patrick Collins; Sean O'Leary Hayes, Damien Cahalane, Niall O'Leary; Ger Millerick, Mark Coleman, Robert Downey; Billy Hennessy, Daire Connery; Conor Cahalane, Shane Kingston, Robbie O'Flynn; Tadgh Deasy, Declan Dalton, Jack O'Connor. Subs: Niall Cashman for Robert Downey (h-t), Patrick Horgan for Declan Dalton (h-t), Luke Meade for Daire Connery (h-t), Shane Barrett for Robbie O'Flynn (47mins), Sean Twoney for Tadgh Deasy (57mins), Alan Connolly for Shane Kingston (66mins), Cormac O'Brien for Conor Cahalane (69mins).

REFEREE: Alan Kelly (Galway).