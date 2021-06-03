Limerick reveal line-up to face Cork in Allianz Hurling League

THE Limerick senior hurling team to face Cork in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday at 7.15pm has been named.

Manager John Kiely has made seven changes from the side which lost out to Waterford last time out.

Among those to come into the starting line-up is exciting Ballybrown teenager Colin Coughlan, who starts the game at wing back.

Also named in the starting line-up to face the Rebels are Kilmallock goalkeeper Barry Hennessy and Doon corner forward Pat Ryan.

The game is live on RTE 2 TV and eirSport.

LIMERICK v Cork

1. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2. Richie English (Doon)

3. Sean Finn (Bruff)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain

7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh)

9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

12. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Pat Ryan (Doon)

14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Substitutes:

16. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

21. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

22. Barry Murphy (Doon)

23. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

24. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen)

25. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)

26. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)