Live TV details confirmed for Limerick's big Munster SHC clash with Cork
Darragh O'Donovan, of Limerick, in action against Bill Cooper, of Cork, during their 2019 Munster SHC at the LIT Gaelic Grounds
THE TV details have been confirmed for Limerick's glamour Munster senior hurling championship meeting with Cork at Semple Stadium, Thurles next month.
Sky Sports confirmed this Thursday that it will screen the meeting of reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick and great rivals Cork on Saturday, July 3 at 7pm.
Sky Sports has announced its 18 GAA Championship fixtures for 2021, along with an all-star line-up of pundits, commentators and presenters for the season ahead.
Sky Sports Arena will be the home of GAA over the coming months, with a total of 18 fixtures broadcasting on the channel - 12 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports.
Hurling fans will want to clear their diaries on July 3, as the meeting of Limerick and Cork on Sky Sports is part of a triple-header.
Focus will first turn to the Leinster SHC semi-finals, as Galway face Dublin or Antrim, before Kilkenny are up against Wexford or Laois.
The Gaelic football action will get underway a week earlier on June 26, with a double-header that will see Sligo take on Mayo, followed by Kerry's clash with Clare.
Having made her Sky Sports GAA debut last year, Gráinne McElwain will return to our screens to host all Sky Sports GAA live fixtures.
Hurling insights will be provided by Galway's four-time All-Star, Ollie Canning, the Banner County's two-time All-Ireland champion Jamesie O'Connor and Kilkenny's nine-time All-Ireland winner JJ Delaney.
2021 live GAA games on Sky Sports
June 26
Sligo vs Mayo (F)
Kerry vs Clare (F)
July 3
Galway vs Dublin/Antrim (H)
Kilkenny vs Wexford/Laois (H)
Limerick vs Cork (H)
July 10
Tyrone vs Cavan (F)
Tipperary vs Kerry/Clare (F)
July 17
Qualifier Round 1 (H)
Ulster semi-final (F)
July 24
Qualifier Round 2 (H)
Qualifier Round 2 (H)
July 31
All-Ireland quarter-final (H)
August 7
All-Ireland semi-final (H)
August 8
All-Ireland semi-final (H)
August 14
All-Ireland semi-final (F)
August 15
All-Ireland semi-final (F)
August 22
All-Ireland final (H)
August 29
All-Ireland final (F)
