Live TV details confirmed for Limerick's big Munster SHC clash with Cork

THE TV details have been confirmed for Limerick's glamour Munster senior hurling championship meeting with Cork at Semple Stadium, Thurles next month.

Sky Sports confirmed this Thursday that it will screen the meeting of reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick and great rivals Cork on Saturday, July 3 at 7pm.

Sky Sports has announced its 18 GAA Championship fixtures for 2021, along with an all-star line-up of pundits, commentators and presenters for the season ahead.

Sky Sports Arena will be the home of GAA over the coming months, with a total of 18 fixtures broadcasting on the channel - 12 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports.

Hurling fans will want to clear their diaries on July 3, as the meeting of Limerick and Cork on Sky Sports is part of a triple-header.

Focus will first turn to the Leinster SHC semi-finals, as Galway face Dublin or Antrim, before Kilkenny are up against Wexford or Laois.

The Gaelic football action will get underway a week earlier on June 26, with a double-header that will see Sligo take on Mayo, followed by Kerry's clash with Clare.

Having made her Sky Sports GAA debut last year, Gráinne McElwain will return to our screens to host all Sky Sports GAA live fixtures.

Hurling insights will be provided by Galway's four-time All-Star, Ollie Canning, the Banner County's two-time All-Ireland champion Jamesie O'Connor and Kilkenny's nine-time All-Ireland winner JJ Delaney.

2021 live GAA games on Sky Sports

June 26

Sligo vs Mayo (F)



Kerry vs Clare (F)





July 3

Galway vs Dublin/Antrim (H)



Kilkenny vs Wexford/Laois (H)



Limerick vs Cork (H)





July 10

Tyrone vs Cavan (F)



Tipperary vs Kerry/Clare (F)





July 17

Qualifier Round 1 (H)



Ulster semi-final (F)





July 24

Qualifier Round 2 (H)



Qualifier Round 2 (H)





July 31

All-Ireland quarter-final (H)





August 7

All-Ireland semi-final (H)

August 8

All-Ireland semi-final (H)





August 14

All-Ireland semi-final (F)

August 15

All-Ireland semi-final (F)





August 22

All-Ireland final (H)





August 29

All-Ireland final (F)