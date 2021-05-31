Connacht venue confirmed for Limerick v Derry Allianz Football League semi final

LIMERICK'S Allianz Football League semi final against Derry will take place in Leitrim.

The two counties agreed to a neutral venue rather than a toss for home or away advantage in the Division Three semi final.

This Monday afternoon, GAA officials confirmed the fixture for Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada in Carrick on Shannon on Saturday June 12 at 4pm.

The game will be live on GAAGo.

It will be just the third league meeting across the last 30 years after games in 1992 and 2019.

The counties also met in the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers in 2004 and 2005. Current Limerick manager Billy Lee was a selector in that Kearns’ management and current selector Seamus O’Donnell was goalkeeper.

Victory over Derry would see Limerick promoted to Division Two for 2022.

“It’s a game to take on - we are going to learn from it, one way or the other. We can see how they are going and we will take on that challenge. We will now what it takes to get up to the top end of Division Three ahead of next year, if we don’t go up,” said Limerick football manager Billy Lee of the Derry tie.

It’s the first meeting of the teams since March 2019 when Derry were 0-13 to 1-5 winners enroute to promotion out of Division Four.

“I felt we didn’t attack the game that day - it wasn’t one of our better performances. We didn’t attack the game and maybe there was a lack of self belief about ourselves because we were playing Derry, who would be a recognised name. I can remember it well and I wasn’t happy with the first half performance and the lads were a bit surprised at my approach to them at half time,” recalled Lee.

“​We will have a go against Derry. They are really lifting and putting up big scores - 6-50 in three games. We will go in knowing we are going to learn and move forward.”