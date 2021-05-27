Dates set for return of Limerick Junior Soccer action

The dates have been set for the return of the Limerick District Leagues 2021/22 Soccer season. The season will commence on

August 12 2021. Clubs can now begin to plan their pre-season schedule as the new season kicks off in two months time.



On an administration note,the date has also been set for adding and/or withdrawing sides. Any club wishing to add extra teams or withdraw a team must have same returned by Monday June 28 by email to the league secretary gersmyth2016@gmail.com

Also any club wishing to express a interest in a U19 league should contact the league secretary by Monday June 28