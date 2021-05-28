Limerick senior footballers confirm team for crucial league tie with Wicklow

Billy Lee has named his Limerick senior football side to take on Wicklow this Saturday. (3pm throw-in) All is to play for – the top two teams in each group will advance to the semi finals with the bottom two teams into relegation play-offs, the losing side from each play-off relegated down to Division Four.

Such is the tight nature of Limerick’s group that Billy Lee’s side could win and still end up in relegation trouble or indeed they could lose and still reach the semi finals.

The knockout phase is set for June 12/13 where Limerick will play Derry, Fermanagh, Cavan or Longford.

At present, Offaly have a scoring different of +6, Tipperary +1 and Wicklow -7, while Limerick's is at 0.

Team to play Wicklow: Donal Ó Sullivan (Captain), Sean O’Dea, Brian Fanning, Michael Donovan, Robert Childs, Iain Corbett , Gordon Brown, Darragh Treacy, Tommie Childs, Cian Sheehan, Brian Donovan, Adrian Enright, Danny Neville, Cillian Fahy , Hugh Bourke.

Substitutes: Aaron O'Sullivan, Paul Maher, Tony McCarthy, Luke Murphy, Peter Nash, Josh Ryan, Tommy Griffin, Pádraig De Brún, Seamus O Carroll, Robbie Burke, Gerard Stack.