Limerick Camogie confirmed sides for weekend double header

Limerick camogie have named both their senior and junior teams to play Galway and Waterford respectively this Saturday in Kilmallock.

The main talking points ahead of these weekends double header are that injured vice captain Niamh Ryan returns to Senior Panel while Ellanna Mulcahy starts for the Juniors after an impressive performance when introduced at half time in Carlow.

The Limerick junior side, who have recorded a win and a draw in their opening two fixtures, host Waterford in a crucial Division 3, Group 2 fixture at Kilmallock. (Throw-in time 1.30pm) While the Limerick senior camogie side, who have already qualified for the knock-out stages in Division 1 of the league, host Galway, who have also secured their place in the next phase of the league, at Kilmallock on Saturday at 4.30pm.

Senior Team

Laura O'Neill (Na Piarsaigh) Marian Quaid (Bruff) Muireann Creamer (Cappamore) Mairéad Ryan (Clooney/Quin) Megan O'Mara (Monaleen) Judith Mulcahy (Ahane) Róisín Ambrose (Newcastle West) Karen O'Leary (Newcastle West) Aisling Scanlon (Killeedy) Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen) Deborah Murphy (Newcastle West) Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare) Áine Cunningham (Killeedy) Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West) Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare) Aisling Enright (Bruff) Dearbhla Egan (Crecora) Laura Stack (Milford) Néamh Curtin (Ballybrown) Sinéad McNamara (Na Piarsaigh) Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff) Lisa Leonard (Cappamore) Orlaith Kelliher (Croagh/Kilfinny) Nóirín Lenihan (Croagh/Kilfinny) Karen Mullane (Killeedy) Niamh Ryan (Bruff) Eva Butler (Bruff) Ella Whelan (Newcastle West) Caroline Brennan (Bruff) Aine Reynolds (Ahane)



Junior Team:

1. Leah O'Carroll (Patrickswell)

2. Megan Ryan (Crecora)

3. Róisín Mann (Newcastle West)

4. Yvonne Lee (Newcastle West)

5. Grace Lee (Newcastle West)

6. Aoife Coughlan (VC) (Crecora)

7. Shauna Cunningham (Newcastle West)

8. Aisling Cunningham (C) (Killeedy)

9. Stephanie Wolfe (Templeglantine)

10. Michelle Curtin (Templeglantine)

11. Ailbhe Larkin (Mungret St. Pauls)

12. Enya Harrington (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Valerie Shanahan (Killeedy)

14. Ellanna Mulcahy (Killeedy)

15. Ciara English (Granagh Ballingarry)

Substitutes:

16. Aoife Corbett (Newcastle West)

17. Niamh Tuite (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Ann Kennedy (Ahane)

19. Ciara O'Brien (Patrickswell)

20. Noelle Curtin (Templeglantine)

21. Aoife Curtin (Templeglantine)

22. Kate Herbert (Ahane)

23. Aoife Morrissey (Mungret St. Paul's)

24. Jade Gillane, (Ballybrown)

25. Emily Condon (Crecora)

26. Shauna Foley (Kilmallock)

27. Niamh Quinn Ballybrown

28. Emma Barry (Patrickswell)

29. Patrice Lynch (Patrickswell)

30. Ciara Barry (Patrickswell)

Extended Panel:

Sarah Condon (Knockaderry)

Louise Butler (Adare)

Emma Kate Quinn (Ballybrown)

Kate Healy (Ballybrown)

Sarah Shanahan (Killeedy)

Annie Giltenane (Adare)

Aoife McMahon (Ballyagran)

Shauna Darcy (Ahane)