Limerick hurling star on why 'Everything Starts with Milk'

Limerick star Cian Lynch is working with National Dairy Council (NDC) and 'Everything Starts with Milk' this World Milk Day to support the essential part milk plays in their pre and post training regime. This year marks 21 years of World Milk Day, a global day of celebration to recognize the importance of milk as a universal food and honours the importance of the dairy sector supporting the livelihoods of one billion people.

Double All-Ireland winner Cian Lynch shared how he continues to maintain his healthy diet and hurling skills off the pitch, which keeps him mentally and physically in shape for the next foreseeable game, saying – “I enjoy finding ways to integrate training into my day like playing road hurling or doing drills in the garden. The important thing for me is a healthy balanced diet of carbohydrates, protein, minerals such as calcium and vitamin-based foods. I choose milk as my drink of choice to provide a range of nutrients to help keep my body in good condition; and to support hydration after I train.”

The trio are this year’s sports stars appointed as Milk Ambassadors for the ‘Everything Starts with Milk’ initiative, a European Milk Forum campaign in partnership with NDC encouraging Irish consumers to drink more milk as it supports optimum performance.

National Dairy Council and the EU has a keen focus on education and outreach to create awareness of the nutritional benefits of milk, therefore they are looking forward to hosting “in person” and virtual events later in the year to allow young people to train and meet the ambassadors.

