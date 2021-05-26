British and Irish Lions receive first Covid-19 vaccination

MEMBERS of the British and Irish Lions squad have received their first Covid-19 vaccinations this Wednesday ahead of the summer tour to South Africa.

Players visited a site in London to be given the Pfizer jab. Two Munster players, Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne aere included in Warren Gatland's Lions squad to tour South Africa this summer.

Thirty two-year-old Limerick scrum-half Murray will be touring with the Lions for a third time following his inclusion in the squad for trips to Australia in 2013 and New Zealand in 2017

A total of eight Ireland players were named in the squad earlier this month, with Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw and Murray among the backs, while Beirne, Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and Andrew Porter make up the forward contingent.

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell missed today's first vaccination as he is based at Racing 92 in Paris and has already been vaccinated.

The British government approved the move to protect Warren Gatland's squad ahead of their visit to South Africa, a red list destination that is seeing a growing number of coronavirus cases.

In the wider UK population, only people aged 30 or over are currently eligible for a jab.

The British and Irish Lions hope all 37 squad members will get their second vaccinations by the end of their pre-tour training camp in Jersey, which begins on June 14 and leads into the warm-up game against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26.