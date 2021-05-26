Bulls coach says CJ Stander's mind not for turning on retirement

BLUE Bulls head coach Jake White has confirmed that Munster and Ireland number eight CJ Stander won't be changing his mind about retirement in order to represent the South African Super Rugby side.

British and Irish Lions number 8 Stander is set to depart Munster at the end of this season after he announced his retirement from the game in March.

Stander, who won his 50th Irish cap against Scotland at Murrayfield in March, has decided to return to South Africa for personal reasons.

The backrow forward has made more than 150 appearances for Munster Rugby and has scored 210 points.

Bulls head coach Jake White had hoped Stander would have a change of heart about his decision to retire and return to his old club the Bulls and continue his career.

However, reports in South Africa this week say Stander will return to South Africa in the next few months to live and be close to his family, but his rugby days will be done at 31 years of age.

Jake White is reported to have told KEO: "I thought it may be the case because previously I had known of this situation, but didn’t know if it still was the case. I made contact with CJ and let him know that I wanted him to be part of the Bulls.

"He said he was flattered and humbled and appreciative that there was such an interest in him, but he confirmed that the Irish Rugby Union retirement policies didn’t allow for a return to professional rugby as it would compromise and prejudice any retirement fund payouts.

"He reiterated his love for rugby and that his decision was based on wanting his children to be near their family in South Africa and to experience their cousins, uncles, aunts and grand parents. He said that his comment on having seven or eight years left was in relation to how his body felt.

"He was attempting to explain that his decision to retire had nothing to do with him having had enough of rugby or his body having had enough and that his body felt great and that from that perspective he had ‘seven or eight years’ left in him."

Stander is this week preparing for Munster's penultimate regular season fixture in the inaugural Guinness Rainbow Cup against Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park on Friday night, 7.35pm.