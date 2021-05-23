Limerick hurlers suffer defeat to Waterford in All-Ireland final repeat

LIMERICK remain without a win in the 2021 Allianz Hurling League after this defeat to Waterford.

The repeat of the All-Ireland SHC final ended Limerick 0-21 Waterford 1-22.

Limerick had two players sent-off - Seamus Flanagan in the opening quarter and Kyle Hayes deep into injury time.

It was a 0-13 to 0-8 interval lead for Limerick. But the men in green were backed by the breeze in that opening half and hit eight wides.

It was a 0-5 to 0-1 advantage after eight minutes for the All-Ireland champions with Seamus Flanagan, Cian Lynch and Tom Morrissey on the mark from play.

Nickie Quaid had to be alert twice but kept his goal intact as Limerick built a 0-6 to 0-2 lead at the first half water break on 17-minutes.

On the resumption Flanagan and Aaron Gillane notched points and the visitors Suirside were 0-8 to 0-4 clear.

Peter Casey and captain Declan Hannon got their name on the scoresheet to bring Limerick onto 10-points with 26-minutes played.

Then came the red card for Flanagan, who appeared to lose his cool and lash out after being held on a number of occasions off the ball. All that left Waterford with centre back Austin Gleeson as a spare man for the remainder of the round three tie.

Despite being down to 14-men for the remaining minutes, Limerick held firm with a Kyle Hayes point either side of Gillane scores from placed balls.

So 0-13 to 0-8 at half time but Limerick to face into the second half breeze and a man down.

Waterford hit the ground running on the restart with three successive scores.

A Gillane free interrupted their run and when Darragh O'Donovan pointed it was 0-15 to 0-12 10-minutes into the new half.

By the second half water break on 52-minutes it was 0-16 to 0-14.

Within a minute of the restart The Decies had the sliothar in the net - Jack Fagan reached highest to fetch on the edge of the square and finished from close range.

With the stopwatch reaching the hour it was 1-16 to 0-18.

Limerick couldn't muster a score from play but frees kept them in touch. As the fourth official signaled four minutes of injury time a Tom Morrissey '65 left it a two point game.

But there was no time for a dramatic comeback - only time for Kyle Hayes to join Flanagan in getting sent-off.

SCORERS: Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-11 (8frees, 2 '65), Seamus Flanagan 0-2, Cian Lynch 0-1, Tom Morrissey 0-3 (1free, 1 '65), Peter Casey 0-1, Declan Hannon 0-1, Kyle Hayes 0-1, Darragh O'Donovan 0-1

WATERFORD: Stephen Bennett 0-8 (4frees, 3 '65), Kieran Bennett 0-2, Jack Prendergast 0-2, Shane Bennett 0-1 (free), Calum Lyons 0-3, Iarlaith Daly 0-1, Jack Fagan 1-0, Patrick Curran 0-2, Jamie Barron 0-1.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Richie English; Mark Quinlan, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes; Robbie Hanley, Darragh O'Donovan; Tom Morrissey, Cian Lynch, Conor Boylan; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Peter Casey. Subs: William O'Donoghue for Robbie Hanley (42mins), Josh Considine for Darragh O'Donovan (53mins), Barry Nash for Mark Quinlan (55mins), Cathal O'Neill for Peter Casey (65mins), Pat Ryan for Aaron Gillane (65mins), Aaron Costello for Dan Morrissey (70mins).

WATERFORD: Billy Nolan; Conor Gleeson, Conor Prunty, Iarlaith Daly; Seamus Keating, Austin Gleeson, Calum Lyons; Jamie Barron, Jake Dillon; Jack Fagan, Jack Prendergast, Kieran Bennett; Dessie Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, Shane Bennett. Subs: Kevin Moran for Seamus Keating (28mins), Michael Kiely for Shane Bennett (51mins), DJ Foran for Kieran Bennett (51mins), Billy Power for Jack Fagan (63mins), Peter Hogan for Jake Dillon (70mins).

REFEREE: Paud O'Dwyer (Carlow).