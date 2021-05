Limerick senior camogie squad confirmed for 2021

THE Limerick senior camogie panel for 2021 has been confirmed this Tuesday morning.

The side will begin their Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 Camogie League campaign with a fixture against Clare at Fr McNamara Park, Ennis, this Saturday at 4pm.

Karen O'Leary from Newcastle West Camogie Club has been selected as Limerick Senior Captain for 2021, while Niamh Ryan from Bruff Camogie Club, has been named as Vice-Captain.

2021 Limerick Senior Squad:

Caoimhe Costello, Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare), Áine Reynolds, Judith Mulcahy (Ahane), Néamh Curtin (Ballybrown), Niamh Ryan, Lorraine McCarthy, Marian Quaid, Eva Butler, Caroline Brennan, Aisling Enright, Katie Finn (Bruff), Muireann Creamer, Lisa Leonard (Cappamore), Mairead Ryan (Clooney Quinn), Nóirín Lenihan, Orlaith Kelliher (Croagh-Kilfinny), Dearbhla Egan (Crecora), Aisling Scanlon, Karen Mullane (Killeedy), Laura Stack (Milford), Megan O'Mara, Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Laura O'Neill, Sinéad McNamara (Na Piarsaigh), Karen O' Leary, Deborah Murphy, Róisín Ambrose, Rebecca Delee, Ella Whelan (Newcastle West)

Management Team:

Pat Ryan (Manager), John Lillis, Shane Fitzgerald, Tom Moloney (Coaches), Shane O’Neill, Paul Hogan (Goalie coaches), Colm Skehan, John Blackwell (S&C) Liam Mulcahy, Claire Gillian (Physios), Michael Byrnes, (Video Analysis), Rachel Macauley (Liaison Officer), Mike Ryan, Tom Ryan, Mark Noonan, Michael Hegarty (Hurleys/ Water)