Limerick name starting line-up to face Galway in Allianz Hurling League

THE Limerick side to face Galway in Sunday's crucial Allianz Hurling League Division 1A fixture at Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 3.45pm, has been named.

The game will see a first start at this level for exciting under-age player Cathal O'Neill, of Crecora-Manister, at corner forward.

Allianz League holders Limerick have made six changes in personnel from the side which drew with Tipperary last weekend. Manager John Kiely has given starts to two Hurlers of the Year Cian Lynch and Gearoid Hegarty, as well as attacker Peter Casey, all three of whom made big impacts off the substitutes' bench in last weekend's opening round fixture with Tipp.

The round two fixture will be shown live on TG4. Limerick drew their opening game with Tipp at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday last.

Limerick v Galway

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh)

9. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) (Captain

12. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

13. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Substitutes:

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

20. Sean Finn (Bruff)

21. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

22. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

23. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

24. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

25. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)

26. Brian Ryan (South Liberties)