Limerick senior football team confirmed for league opener with Tipperary

Limerick manager Billy Lee has confirmed his starting team for Saturday's Allianz League opener with Munster Champions Tipperary. The side will be captained by Donal O'Sullivan, while co-captain Iain Corbett will be on the bench.

The game, which throws in at 5pm, is Limerick's first outing of the season and Lee's men will be looking to continue last season's good form which saw them promoted from Division 4 of the league.

1 Donal Ó Sullivan (Capt)

2 Sean O’Dea

3 Brian Fanning

4 Paul Maher

5 Tony McCarthy

6 Robert Childs

7 Gordon Brown

8 Darragh Treacy

9 Tommie Childs

10 Cian Sheehan

11 Cillian Fahy

12 Tommy Griffin

13 Pádraig Scanlon

14 Danny Neville

15 Hugh Bourke

Subs:

16 (GK) Aaron O'Sullivan

17 Michael Donovan

18 Iain Corbett

19 Luke Murphy

20 Josh Ryan

21 Seamus O Carroll

22 Adrian Enright

23 Brian Donovan

24 Peter Nash

25 Gerard Stack

26 Robbie Burke

Management: Billy Lee (Manager), Brian Begley (Coach/Selector), Seamus O’Donnell (Coach/Selector), Shane Kelly (Coach/Selector), Adrian O’Brien (S&C), Physio: Kathryn Fahy, Doctor: Dr Stephen Lucey.