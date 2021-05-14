Limerick senior football team confirmed for league opener with Tipperary
Limerick manager Billy Lee has confirmed his starting team for Saturday's Allianz League opener with Munster Champions Tipperary. The side will be captained by Donal O'Sullivan, while co-captain Iain Corbett will be on the bench.
The game, which throws in at 5pm, is Limerick's first outing of the season and Lee's men will be looking to continue last season's good form which saw them promoted from Division 4 of the league.
1 Donal Ó Sullivan (Capt)
2 Sean O’Dea
3 Brian Fanning
4 Paul Maher
5 Tony McCarthy
6 Robert Childs
7 Gordon Brown
8 Darragh Treacy
9 Tommie Childs
10 Cian Sheehan
11 Cillian Fahy
12 Tommy Griffin
13 Pádraig Scanlon
14 Danny Neville
15 Hugh Bourke
Subs:
16 (GK) Aaron O'Sullivan
17 Michael Donovan
18 Iain Corbett
19 Luke Murphy
20 Josh Ryan
21 Seamus O Carroll
22 Adrian Enright
23 Brian Donovan
24 Peter Nash
25 Gerard Stack
26 Robbie Burke
Management: Billy Lee (Manager), Brian Begley (Coach/Selector), Seamus O’Donnell (Coach/Selector), Shane Kelly (Coach/Selector), Adrian O’Brien (S&C), Physio: Kathryn Fahy, Doctor: Dr Stephen Lucey.
