Munster stunned by Connacht in Rainbow Cup

Munster failed to make it three wins from three in this season's Rainbow Cup following a 24-20 loss to Connacht at Thomond Park this evening.

The first half saw four tries, two for each side as Connacht took the lead into the short whistle, 17-14. More to follow

Meanwhile PRO14 Rugby have confirmed that the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup is set to culminate in an historic ‘North v South’ Final on June 19 so that the dual tournaments operating in Europe and South Africa will tie together to produce one winner.

Planning is now at an advanced stage and all written approvals are expected imminently for the game to take place at a European venue.

The Northern representative in the final shall be the team who finishes first in the table among the 12 teams in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup while the Southern representative shall be the side who ranks first in the Rainbow Cup SA competition.

Munster currently occupy top spot after three rounds with games to come against Connacht this evening, Cardiff Blues and Zebre.

Further details on the ‘North v South’ Guinness Rainbow Cup Final will be provided next week.

Munster: Matt Gallagher; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Jack O'Donoghue, Peter O'Mahony (CAPT), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, Fineen Wycherley, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls.

Connacht: John Porch, Sammy Arnold, Sean O’Brien, Tom Daly (CAPT), Alex Wootton,Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Marmion, Paddy McAllister, Shane Delahunt, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Niall Murray, Ultan Dillane, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver,Abraham Papali’i.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Denis Buckley, Finlay Bealham, Eoghan Masterson, Sean Masterson, Caolin Blade, Jack Carty, Peter Sullivan.

Referee: Dan Jones (WRU, 35th competition game)

Assistant Referees: Eoghan Cross, Peter Martin (both IRFU)

TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU)