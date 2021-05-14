Billy Lee: 'The league is really, really important for Limerick'

LIMERICK senior football manager Billy Lee says the Allianz Football League will take on a greater significance than ever this year ahead of their 2021 Munster championship campaign.

Limerick boss Lee will be hoping Limerick can build on the progress the squad made in 2020 when the Shannonsiders earned promotion to Division 3 of the Allianz Football League after emerging as Division 4 winners, before progressing to the Munster semi-finals where they suffered a heart-breaking one-point, extra-time defeat to eventual provincial champions Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in November.

Limerick had earlier won the McGrath Cup, beating Cork in the decider.

As fate would have it, Limerick will begin their three-game Allianz Football League Division 3 South campaign with a home fixture against old rivals Tipperary on this Saturday, May 15.

The Munster championship draw has seen Limerick pitted against a side they are also hugely familiar with, Waterford, at the quarter-final stage.

Should Limerick come through that game, they would face Cork in a Munster semi-final showdown.

Limerick boss Lee insists that all his focus is on the Allianz Football League right now, however.

Limerick ended a four-year stay in Division 4 of the league when securing promotion with five wins from their seven league fixtures in 2020.

Lee says the competition takes on even greater significance this year given the much shorter break between the end of the league and start of the championship.

Billy Lee said: “The league is everything to us. I mean for the last number of years - if you are not winning games in Division 4 which we weren't - to me, the championship was another game at that point because we weren't competitive in Division 4.

“Every team in the Munster championship, bar ourselves and Waterford were up a Division, so it was always going to be a struggle for us to be competing with those teams when we weren't going well in Division 4.

“The league is really, really important. It is unfortunate that we can't get seven games like a normal year, but I fully understand that, we have known that for a long time out, so look, I am ok with it. I would prefer it the other way, but circumstances are not allowing it. Half a loaf is better than none at all,” the Newcastle West club man added.

“It is good to have a couple of games and we got a hard three league games ahead. You always like more home games than away ones in the league, but unfortunately I think in three of the last four years we have had more away games than home ones. That is going to be difficult.

“We have the team that knocked us out of last year's Munster championship, Tipperary, in our home game, our first game. We will take every game as it comes. I am only focused on the league. We can worry about the championship when it is over.

“Please God we can get some momentum out of the league going into the championship because in days gone by you would have a six week gap between the end of the league and the start of the championship and you could recover.

“Lads would be going back to their clubs, playing some ball, winning games, feeling good about themselves, now you only have a gap of a week or two weeks between the end of the league and the start of the championship the way it's set up,” Lee added.

Limerick defeated their 2021 Munster football quarter-final opponents Waterford 2-14 to 0-9 in their provincial quarter-final fixture in Dungarvan last October.

Lee said: "I counted it up there and I think I am right in saying we have played Waterford seven times in the past four years, so I suppose both teams are very familiar with each other. That is a positive in some ways in that we know what we are dealing with.

"We know what we are facing into and so do Waterford, of course. The other side of it is that we have to bring something new, find something new for that game as will they have to.

“Whether it was Kerry, Clare or Waterford we were drawn against, I can't stress enough that my thoughts are on the league. I just feel more than ever that you need momentum coming out of the league and going into the championship, that is true for every team.”