Munster Rugby confirm Elite Player Development role for former hooker

AS revealed by the Limerick Leader last month, Munster Rugby today confirmed that former Munster hooker Andi Kyriacou is rejoining the province as Elite Player Development Officer (Forwards).

Andi Kyriacou has previously coached at Cardiff Blues, Sale Sharks, Russia Rugby and Nottingham.

Thirty eight-year-old Liverpool-born hooker Kyriacou made nine appearances for Munster during a loan spell in the 2006/2007 season.

Irish qualified through Sligo connections, former England Under 21 international Kyriacou joined Munster on a short term contract from Saracens on the recommendation of their coach Alan Gaffney.

He scored his first try for Munster when he came on as a second half replacement in the Heineken Cup game v Bourgoin.

Kyriacou who later went on to play for Ulster and the Ireland A team, joined the Cardiff Blues coaching staff in 2013 after being forced to retire due to injury.

Ian Costello was appointed to the role of Academy Manager in April and will return to the province in the summer having worked in England for the past five years with Nottingham and then Wasps.