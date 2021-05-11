New date confirmed for Limerick Racecourse meeting

Horse Racing Ireland have today announced three National Hunt fixtures for May, one of which is a meeting on Tuesday May 18 at Limerick Racecourse.



This will be an all Steeplechase card while Limerick’s scheduled meeting on Thursday 27 May will now become an all Hurdle/Bumper card.

The other two meetings confirmed today are Tipperary Tuesday, May 25 – (this will be an all Hurdle card) and Punchestown Monday, May 31



The race programme details for these meetings, and any other related programming changes at other meetings, will be published on RAS in due course.