Remaining Rainbow Cup fixtures confirmed for Munster Rugby

Munster's remaining fixtures for the Northern Rainbow Cup competition have been put in place with kick-off times and broadcast details confirmed.



Round 3 (North & South) – Friday, May 14

Munster v Connacht – KO 18:00

Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport

Round 4 (North) – Friday, May 28

Munster v Cardiff Blues – KO 19:35

Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport



Round 6 North & South – Friday, June 11

Zerbe Rugby Club v Munster Rugby – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 ITA

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma | Host Broadcaster: DAZN

Teams in the northern Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup will play a total of five games across six rounds prior to the final while teams previously scheduled to host a South African team will receive a bye week between Rounds 4 to 6.



Meanwhile the South African sides will play a total of six games across seven weeks and take a bye weekend on May 28.