Remaining Rainbow Cup fixtures confirmed for Munster Rugby
Munster's remaining fixtures for the Northern Rainbow Cup competition have been put in place with kick-off times and broadcast details confirmed.
Round 3 (North & South) – Friday, May 14
Munster v Connacht – KO 18:00
Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport
Round 4 (North) – Friday, May 28
Munster v Cardiff Blues – KO 19:35
Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport
Round 6 North & South – Friday, June 11
Zerbe Rugby Club v Munster Rugby – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 ITA
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma | Host Broadcaster: DAZN
Teams in the northern Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup will play a total of five games across six rounds prior to the final while teams previously scheduled to host a South African team will receive a bye week between Rounds 4 to 6.
Meanwhile the South African sides will play a total of six games across seven weeks and take a bye weekend on May 28.
