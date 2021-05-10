Van Graan 'proud and ecstatic' for Munster Rugby's Lions duo

MUNSTER head coach Johann van Graan said he is 'really proud' of Conor Murray's achievement in being selected to tour with the British and Irish Lions for a third time.

Munster players, Murray and Tadhg Beirne have been included in Warren Gatland's squad to tour South Africa this summer. Van Graan said he was 'ecstatic' at Beirne's selection.

Speaking in the wake of his side's emphatic 38-10 Rainbow Cup success over Ulster at Thomond Park on Friday, van Graan said: “Look, Munster’s got a proud history of Lions players and that was a team goal to make sure that we get players on the Lions tour. Firstly Conor going on his third tour, world-class player, it seems that he’s been playing forever and I can remember the 2013 Lions and then 2017 in New Zealand, and now he’s going to South Africa.

“So really proud of him, the way he’s performing. He’s got a lot of competition in Ireland and in Europe but he always comes out on top and he’s a man for the big game but the one thing I’ll say about Conor, you know, why I believe he’s a Lion, he turns up every day whether it’s a training session, doing the hard yards, he’s a true professional in terms of that.

“And Tadhg, ecstatic for Tadhg really. He joined Munster in the start of my second season, he’s been phenomenal, playing 4, 5, 6, 8, sometimes 7 and I thought he really came into his own this season in terms of calling the lineout, running the forward pack.”