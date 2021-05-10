Limerick hurlers get set for Galway after gritty Tipperary draw

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely was pleased with his side's composure in battling back to earn a draw with Tipperary in their Allianz Hurling League opener at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night.

Holders Limerick rallied impressively after falling five points in arrears mid-way through the second half to secure a 0-20 each draw with their great Munster rivals. Limerick have not lost a competitive hurling fixture since their July 2019 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny.

Next up for John Kiely's charges is a mammoth Round 2 clash with Galway at Pearse Stadium, Salthill on Sunday next at 3.45pm.

Manager Kiely insisted all counties are starting 2021 from a similar place, given the lengthy five month break in competitive action. Limerick's previous outing prior to Saturday night had been their All-Ireland final success over Waterford at Croke Park last December.

John Kiely said: “We are just taking it game by game now. Listen, we did well to come back there and get a draw today. We have Galway next weekend and that is where the focus shifts straight away.

“We've had five months off over Christmas and the New Year, lockdowns and every sort of thing.

“I think we’re all the bottom of the mountain. And we all have to climb the same mountain over the next few weeks. We hope we won't lose the winning mentality, but definitely we are all at the foothills of the same mountain for the next couple of months and starting from the same position I think really.”

John Kiely explained that both Declan Hannon and Graeme Mulcahy had missed Saturday night's game after picking up ankle injuries in recent weeks. However, he expected both players to be back in action shortly.

John Kiely said: “Graeme (Mulcahy) just went over on his ankle in training on Friday night, so hopefully two weeks and Declan (Hannon) went over on his ankle last weekend so he’s a week into it and he was back running today so hopefully he’ll do a full session by Friday maybe.

“Elsewhere, nothing too serious injury wise all doing ok, just little bits and pieces they picked up.”

Limerick's clash with Galway at Salthill on Sunday will be live on TG4.