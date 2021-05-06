Munster Rugby confirm starting XV for Rainbow Cup tie with Ulster

Munster Rugby have named their side for Friday’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup clash against Ulster at Thomond Park (8.15pm).

There are eight changes to the side that defeated Leinster last time out as Young Munster's Dan Goggin starts on his first appearance since sustaining a hand injury against Benetton in January.

Goggin, Garryowen's Andrew Conway, Dolphin's Rory Scannell and Clermont bound JJ Hanrahan come into the backline as Cork's John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, and Gavin Coombes join the pack.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Conway and Shane Daly on either flank. Scannell and Goggin start in the centres with Conor Murray and Hanrahan in the half-backs. Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Ryan start in the front row with Wycherley and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Cloete and Coombes complete the starting XV.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Jean Kleyn, CJ Stander, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Damian de Allende.

Ulster team to play Munster Rugby, Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Round 2, Friday 7 May at Thomond Park (kick-off 8.15pm, live on Premier Sports):

(15-9) Jacob Stockdale, Rob Lyttle, Will Addison, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Michael Lowry, Alby Mathewson;

(1-8) Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Jordi Murphy, Marcus Rea, David McCann.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Callum Reid, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, James Hume.