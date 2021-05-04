Blow for Munster Rugby as RG Snyman suffers injury setback

THE Munster squad are continuing their preparations at their High Performance Centre at UL ahead of Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup clash against Ulster at Thomond Park (8.15pm).

On the injury front, there is unfortunate news for RG Snyman as he suffered a setback during the last block of his rehabilitation.

He will see a specialist this week and will undergo a minor procedure on his knee after suffering an unrelated injury. This will delay his return to training for a number of weeks.

Academy lock Thomas Ahern (knee) is continuing with his return to training.

Unavailable: Jack Crowley (IRFU 7s training programme), Alex Kendellen (IRFU 7s training programme), Conor Phillips (IRFU 7s training programme), RG Snyman (knee), Neil Cronin (knee), Paddy Patterson (ankle).