Limerick Camogie - Weekly News Update

Return to Play:

LIMERICK Senior & Junior teams finally made the welcome return to training last week under the reigns of new manager Pat Ryan and his management team.

Over 60 girls returned to training in UL midweek & as part of collaboration between Limerick Camogie and Limerick Clubs supporting Women in Sport, both panels trained in St. Kieran’s GAA & Ballybrown GAA this week.

Weekend sessions will continue to rotate to various clubs around the county to increase exposure. Sincere thanks to these clubs for making their excellent facilities available to Limerick Camogie.

Fixtures:

THE Limerick Senior Camogie side have been drawn with Galway and Clare in the 2021 Littlewoods National Camogie League Division 1.

They will begin campaign on 22nd of May away to Clare after receiving a bye in the first round on May 15 and will then host Galway in the final group game on the 29th of May.

Limerick Juniors kick off their Division 3 League Campaign on the 15th of May vs Clare at home. They will then face Carlow away on the 22nd of May & finish off on the 29th May at home to Waterford. Details of all fixtures have yet to be announced.

Underage Club Return to Play:

LIMERICK Camogie would like to wish the best to all club underage players, management and volunteers who finally got to return to training this week.

It’s not an easy task in these challenging times to get training up & running, between filling return to play Covid forms, sanitising equipment and following Covid guidelines, so well done to all involved- your hard work and dedication means an awful lot to your club and your underage players.

Partnership with Ce-Tek Medical:

LIMERICK Camogie are delighted to have partnered with Ce-Tek Medical Ltd for the upcoming season.

Last Thursday evening in University of Limerick, managing director of Ce-Tek Ger Hickey and and Kate McCloskey from sales and marketing presented sponsored first aid bags for each panel from U14 to Senior.

Thanks so much to all at Ce-Tek for this very generous contribution to Limerick Camogie & we look forward to this partnership going forward.