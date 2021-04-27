Munster Rugby say RG Snyman continuing with 'final stages' of rehab

THE Munster squad returned to training at their High Performance Centre at UL this Tuesday ahead of Friday week’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup clash against Ulster at Thomond Park, 8.15pm.

Munster report no new injury concerns following Saturday’s convincing victory over Leinster at the RDS.

In their weekly squad update, Munster report that their South African second-row RG Snyman is continuing with the final stages of his rehab from a long-term knee injury.

Snyman has been working his way back to fitness after suffering an ACL injury.

Snyman had surgery in early September last year for the ACL knee injury he sustained just seven minutes into his Munster debut against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in August.

Munster intimated initially that Snyman was expected to be sidelined for between six and 12 months.



Snyman was a member of Rassie Erasmus' South African World Cup winning squad in 2019 in Japan.

Following Saturday night's win over Leinster, Munster head coach Johann van Graan was asked about the prospects of Snyman featuring in the upcoming Rainbow Cup interpro derbies against Ulster or Connacht seven days later.

Johann van Graan said: "We'll just take him (RG Snyman) week by week. He hasn't done any team training yet. He's done a few small puzzles, if I can call it that, like making a tackle. He hasn't even jumped in a team lineout.

"Look, we're really looking forward to getting him playing. We haven't had him now for what, eight months? So as soon as he is ready and fit enough to play we will put him on the pitch, but I wouldn't want to speculate on him at this stage for the Ulster or Connacht games. We've got two weeks and we'll make a decision then."

Meanwhile, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy trio Jack Crowley, Alex Kendellen and Limerick's Conor Phillips remain with the national 7s training programme.

Continuing to rehab: Neil Cronin (knee), Paddy Patterson (ankle)