Full fixture list for Limerick's Allianz Hurling and Football League games revealed

THE GAA today released the fixtures, dates, times, and venues for the 2021 Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues, all of which can be viewed and downloaded in the document at the bottom of this article.

The Hurling League will league will start with a bang on Saturday, May 8, when reigning All-Ireland and League champions Limerick play Tipperary in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 5.30pm.

The other Division 1 matches over the course of the weekend will see Westmeath play Galway, Dublin play Kilkenny, Cork play Waterford, Wexford play Laois, and Antrim play Clare.

Three-in-a-row seeking Limerick's second hurling league fixture will be against Galway at Pearse Stadium on Sunday, May 16 at 3.45pm.

In round three, Limerick hurlers face Waterford on Sunday, May 23 at Walsh Park at 3.45pm.

Limerick host Cork in a Division 1A round four fixture at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on on Saturday, June 5 at 7.15pm.

Limerick's final round group fixture will be away to Westmeath on Sunday, June 13 in Mullingar at 1.45pm.

The #GAA has announced the fixtures, dates, times, and venues for the 2021 Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues. Both competitions will begin with what should be some very exciting matches. #AllianzLeagues #GAA — The GAA (@officialgaa) April 22, 2021

The Allianz Football League also gets off to what should be a dramatic start on May 15.

Limerick open their Division 3 South Allianz Football League campaign against Tipperary at the LIT Grounds on Saturday, May 15 at 5pm.

Billy Lee's side will then face Offaly at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park in Tullamore on Saturday, May 22 at 3pm.

Limerick will then travel to Aughrim to face Wicklow on Saturday, May 29 at 3pm.

Divisions 1 and 2 of the Allianz Hurling League will run from the weekend of May 8-9 to the weekend of June 12-13. Division 3 of the Allianz Hurling League will run from the weekend of May 15/16 to the weekend of June 19/20.

There will be no Division 1 Hurling League quarter-finals, semi-finals, or Final played. There will either be joint winners for 2021, or or if the teams that win Div 1A and Div 1B meet in the Championship, this will double as a League Final.

The Division 1 Hurling League Relegation Play-off will be played as curtain raiser to Senior Hurling Semi Final in August.

Meanwhile, the Allianz Football League will run from the weekend of May 15-16 to the weekend of June 19-20 with Divisions split into North and South as originally planned in December.

Four teams will be in each group based on geography with three Round Robin games per team. The top two in each divisional group will advance to the league semi-finals followed by a league final.

The bottom two in each divisional group will play relegation semi-finals with the two losers of those matches relegated. The bottom teams in Division 4 will play a Shield semi-final and final.

League finals will only be played on June 19/20 if counties involved are not playing in the championship the following weekend. If they are, then joint winners will be declared for Division 1 and joint winners and promotion for Divisions 2, 3, and 4.