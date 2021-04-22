Referee confirmed for Munster Rugby's Rainbow Cup clash with Leinster

THE match referee for Munster Rugby's Guinness Rainbow Cup fixture with Lceinster at the RDS on Saturday, 7.35pm, has been confirmed.

Chris Busby will take charge of the interprovincial derby fixture.

The match official appointments will also include assistant referee Eoghan Cross and TMO Joy Neville.

Chris Busby refereed his first Senior Men’s International match in February. The IRFU High Performance Development Panel member was the man in the middle for the Spain v Portugal game in the final round of the 2020 Rugby Europe Championship in Madrid.

Saturday's interprovincial fixture will see three law variations covering red card replacements, captain's challenge and goal-line drop-outs being used in the inaugural Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup.

Teams losing a player to a red card will be able to use a nominated substitute to replace the offender after a 20-minute period.

Captains will be allowed one challenge per match to review try-scoring and foul-play incidents, with the ability to look at any of the referee's decisions in the final five minutes.

A drop-out will also be taken from anywhere on the goal line for 'held-up over the line', knock-ons that occur in goal, or when the ball is grounded by a defending player in the in-goal area after a kick through.

Leinster v Munster – KO 19:35

RDS Arena, Dublin

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU, 8th competition game)

Assistant Referees: Sean Gallagher, Eoghan Cross (both IRFU)

TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU)

Live on eir Sport 1, Premier Sports 1, Super Sport (SA), ESPN+ (USA), pro14.tv.

Deferred Coverage: 21:45 TG4