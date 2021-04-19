Munster Rugby seek gold at the end of 'the Rainbow'

THE Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup kicks off this weekend as Munster start the new competition with a fixture against Leinster at the RDS, Dublin this Saturday, 7.35pm.

Munster then face home fixtures against both Ulster and Connacht in the opening three rounds.

The 16 teams involved in the new Rainbow Cup competition are drawn from Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Italy and South Africa.

DHL Stormers, Cell C Sharks, Vodacom Bulls and Emirates Lions are the four new sides from South Africa.

Munster will face three interprovincial derbies in April and May with confirmation for Rounds 4-6 to follow once PRO14 Rugby has received all necessary approvals and permissions from the relevant governments and health authorities for the South African teams to travel.

The Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup final is scheduled for the weekend of June 19.

Munster’s Rainbow Cup Fixtures

Saturday, April 24

Leinster v Munster, The RDS, 7.35pm;

Friday, May 7

Munster v Ulster, Thomond Park, 8.15pm;

Friday, May 14

Munster v Connacht, Thomond Park, 6pm;

Round 4: Weekend of May 29.

Round 5: Weekend of June 5.

Round 6: Weekend of June 12.