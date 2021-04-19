Holders Limerick learn 2021 Munster SHC draw

HOLDERS Limerick will begin the defence of their Munster senior hurling title when taking on Cork in the provincial semi-final.

All-Ireland champions Limerick will be seeking to win a third Munster title on the bounce this summer.

Limerick retained the Munster Senior Hurling Championship for the first time in almost 40 years when scoring a 0-25 to 0-21 win over Waterford in the provincial final at Semple Stadium last November.

The 2021 Munster senior hurling champions will be presented with a new cup which honours the memory of Limerick hurling legend Mick Mackey.

Last November's success was a 21st Munster senior hurling championship title for Limerick and the county's first time retaining the title since 1980-81.

The 2021 Munster senior hurling final is due to take place on the weekend of July 17-18.

2021 Munster senior hurling championship draw:

Quarter-final:

Clare v Waterford

Semi-finals:

Tipperary v Clare or Waterford

Limerick v Cork