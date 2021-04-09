Extra racing fixture announced for Limerick Racecourse

HORSE Racing Ireland has announced that there will be a replacement National Hunt fixture at Limerick Racecourse on Monday, April 19, following the double cancellation of a Limerick fixture in February due to weather conditions at the time.



This meeting will be held on the main course and closes for entries by 12 noon on Wednesday, April 14 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Saturday, April 17.



The programme of races at this meeting will be announced in due course and the time of the first race will be at 1.45pm.