Munster Rugby coach Johann van Graan provides RG Snyman injury update

MUNSTER Rugby head coach Johann van Graan said World Cup-winning RG Snyman 'might' feature for the province in the upcoming Rainbow Cup competition.

Springbok Snyman is currently working his way back to fitness after suffering an ACL injury.

Snyman had surgery in early September last year for the ACL knee injury he sustained just seven minutes into his Munster debut against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in August.

Munster intimated initially that Snyman was expected to be sidelined for between six and 12 months.



Snyman was a member of Rassie Erasmus' South African World Cup winning squad in 2019 in Japan.

Munster kick-off their Rainbow Cup against Leinster on April 24, the first of three weekends of interprovincial fixtures in the competition.

Providing an update on Snyman's progress, Van Graan said: "I think it's a good word 'might' (back during Rainbow Cup). We will take him week on week, I don't want to speculate on his return date. It will be great to have him back on the pitch, but I don't want to speculate on a return date."

In relation to Peter O'Mahony, who missed Munster's Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse at the weekend due to a deep cut on his leg, the province has reported that the flanker is progressing well and will return to training next week.