Munster Rugby name starting XV for Toulouse Champions Cup tie

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 game against Toulouse at Thomond Park (3pm). Ireland international Peter O’Mahony misses out due to the thigh laceration he sustained in last weekend’s game against Leinster while Young Munster's Fineen Wycherley has rehabbed the neck injury he sustained against Scarlets to be included in the match-day squad.

Soon to retire, CJ Stander, will captain the side at number 8 on his 50th Champions Cup appearance for the province.

There are three changes to the side that started the Guinness PRO14 final in Dublin and they are all in the pack.

Jack O’Donoghue starts at openside for the injured O’Mahony, and he joins Gavin Coombes and Stander in the back row.

In the front row Dave Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer scrum down on either side of Niall Scannell for Saturday’s encounter. Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne continue in the second row.

An unchanged backline sees Mike Haley start at full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls completing the back three.

Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership as Conor Murray and Joey Carbery start in the half-backs.

Munster coach Johann van Graan has gone with a 6-2 split on the bench.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander (c).

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, John Ryan, Billy Holland, Fineen Wycherley, Craig Casey, JJ Hanrahan, Chris Cloete.