National Sport
Two international friendlies confirmed for Ireland senior soccer side
Two international friendlies have been confirmed for Stephen Kenny's Irish side.
Ireland will face Andorra on Thursday, June 3 before another international friendly against Hungary on Tuesday, June 8.
Ireland play Andorra at the Estadi Nacional, with kick-off at 6pm, on Thursday, June 3 with kick-off and location details to be confirmed on the Hungary fixture.
Both fixtures will form part of a summer training camp for the Ireland squad as they prepare for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Azerbaijan in September.
Fixtures - International Friendlies
03/06 | Andorra v Ireland - Estadi Nacional, 6pm
08/06 | Hungary v Ireland - TBC
