WATCH: Former England star calls on fans to get behind Limerick's Treaty United
Former England and Southampton star Matt Le Tissier has leant his support to Limerick's Treaty United ahead of the new League of Ireland season.
There is much excitement on Shannonside as a big weekend see Treaty United's Women's side in against against Bohemians, while the men's side travel to take on Bray Wanderers.
Ahead of the games, the eight time England international has posted a message of support, calling on the Mid-West soccer fans to get behind their new team.
Big weekend in store as we kick off our league campaigns in #WNL vs @BohemianWNL and against @BrayWanderers in #LOI. Huge thanks to former Southampton star Matt Le Tissier for backing #TreatyUTD this season.Become a member and catch all the action on LOITVhttps://t.co/z3de62m1PL pic.twitter.com/joDgmA7TU6— Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) March 25, 2021
