Munster Rugby add trio to Champions cup squad

In advance of the resumption of the 2020/21 Heineken Champions Cup, the clubs which have qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament have confirmed their newly registered players, while updating their squads. Munster Rugby have added

Ethan Coughlan (scrum half), Cian Hurley (second row/back row) and Paddy Patterson (scrum half) to their line up.

Hurley made his PRO14 debut last week against Benetton, while Patterson is currently on loan from Leinster. The addition of Ennis based Coughlan and Patterson brings to five, the number of scrum halves in Munster's squad, alongside Craig Casey, Conor Murray and Nick McCarthy.

To ensure that clubs will be able to select the strongest possible match day squads in the current circumstances, there was no limit to the number of players each club was permitted to register. This new additions to Munster's squad bring the number of players in their panel to over 60. (See panel here)

Subject to relevant union approval, the following players have been nominated to supplement each club’s tournament squad:

ASM CLERMONT AUVERGNE

Joel Everson (second row), Reinach Venter (hooker)

BORDEAUX-BEGLES

Thomas Jolmes (second row)

BRISTOL BEARS

Stephen Kerins (scrum half), Tadgh McElroy (hooker), Nahuel Tetaz Chapparo (prop)

EDINBURGH RUGBY

Abram ‘Boan’ Venter (prop)

EXETER CHIEFS

Dan John (full back/wing), Max Northcote-Green (back row), Christ Tshiunza (second row)

GLOUCESTER RUGBY

Santiago Carreras (full back/wing), Giorgi Kveseladze (centre), Conor Maguire (prop), Bryan O’Connor (prop), Bryan O’Connor (prop)

LEINSTER RUGBY

Greg McGrath (prop), Jamie Osborne (centre)

LYON

Temo Mayanavanua (second row), Hugo Ndiaye (prop), Jordan Taufua (back row)

RACING 92

Emiliano Boffelli (utility back), Arthur Bruges (flanker), Anthime Hemery (No 8)

RC TOULON

Adrien Warion (second row), Rudi Wulf (centre/wing)

SALE SHARKS

Rouban Birch (second row)

SCARLETS

Danny Drake (back row), Eddie James (centre), Callum Morris (scrum half), Sam O’Connor (prop)

TOULOUSE

Juan Cruz Mallia (centre/wing)