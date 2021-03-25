Talking Dogs TV to feature Saturday's Con and Anne Kirby heats from Limerick

FOLLOWING the announcement earlier this month that Greyhound Racing Ireland were launching a new pay-per-view Talking Dogs TV online, the service will now launch on this Saturday, March 27.

This online programme will offer some of the best live Irish greyhound racing to both Irish and international audience.

Admission access to the programme is now available to purchase for €10.00 (international rates also available) and will feature live racing from Shelbourne Park alongside the 13 opening heats of the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial 2021 being staged at Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

The programme will air from 7.00pm - 10.00pm and the curtain raiser will be hosted by Ian Fortune and Robert Catterson from Shelbourne Park and Joe Sheahan providing track-side analysis and interviews from Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

Full details of how to purchase your admission passes are available on www.grireland.ie/talkingdogs.

The launch of Talking Dogs TV is the latest evolution in the development of the Talking Dogs platform which now includes an online daily news-site, weekly podcasts (on Sunday & Thursday), Monday night review programmes alongside traditional media outlets.