Munster Rugby coach Johann van Graan says squad will 'enjoy and embrace' final experience

MUNSTER head coach Johann van Graan insists the squad will enjoy and embrace this weekend's Guinness PRO14 final experience.

Van Graan's charges will be hoping to end a 10-year wait for silverware when locking horns with Leinster at The RDS on Saturday, 5pm.

Munster's last silverware was a 2011 Magners League final success over Saturday's opponents Leinster at Thomond Park.

While Munster are seeking to win the title for the first time in 10 years, rivals Leinster will be aiming to claim the PRO14 title for a fourth successive time.

Asked what it would mean for Munster to end their wait for a trophy, Van Graan said: “A sport is a very emotional thing and we’ve got incredible people supporting this team. This club is all about community so it will be massive for the people of the Munster province.

We’ve got incredible support all over the world and this is important for the players and the management.”

“We are all very proud of where we come from, whether you’ve been part of Munster since you were born or you came to Munster. Earlsy (Keith Earls) said to me the very first week that I got here, he said: ‘You can never go somewhere else now. You’re part of Munster.’

"That’s what makes this club special and it’s all about the community.

“This is very important to us, it’s very important for the people who support us through good and through bad times, and that’s why we are looking forward to this so much, because a final doesn’t come along very often.”

“You work incredibly hard for it and like I said it’s an opportunity for us and that’s why we’re going to enjoy it and embrace it on the weekend."