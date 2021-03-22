Limerick trio scoop prestigious Munster GAA awards

THE 2020 Munster GAA Award winners have been announced with Limerick receiving three top accolades.

Limerick All-Star Cian Lynch has been selected as the 2020 Munster Senior Hurler of the Year. The Patrickswell clubman played a key role as Limerick made to back-to-back Munster senior hurling titles in 2020.

Meanwhile, Limerick’s Martina McMahon continued her dominance of the Handball scene in 2020 and she is recognised as the 2020 Munster Handballer of the Year.

Adam English, who starred in Limerick's Munster minor hurling success won the Munster Minor Hurler of the Year accolade.

Due to the current restrictions, there will be no Awards function and the winners will receive their awards from officers of the Munster Council when it is safe to do so.



2020 Munster GAA Award winners

Senior Hurler of the Year: Cian Lynch (Limerick)

Senior Footballer of the Year: Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)

Manager of the Year: David Power (Tipperary)

Camogie Player of the Year: Mary Ryan (Tipperary)

Ladies Footballer of the Year: Martina O’Brien (Cork)

Handballer of the Year: Martina McMahon (Limerick)

Under 20 Hurler of the Year: Shane Barrett (Cork)

Under 20 Footballer of the Year: Killian Falvey (Kerry)

Minor Hurler of the Year: Adam English (Limerick)

Minor Footballer of the Year: Cian McMahon (Kerry)