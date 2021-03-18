JerseysOfMunster on display at Thomond Park

UP to 100 rugby clubs and schools’ jerseys submitted from around the province are now on display in Thomond Park as part of Munster Rugby's #JerseysOfMunster campaign.

As lockdown measures continue and everyone plays their part in the fight against Covid-19 Munster Rugby called on the clubs and schools to feature at the renowed Limerick rugby venue.

The clubs and schools are central to every Munster squad that takes to the pitch, and this initiative further highlights the importance of grassroots rugby during these challenging times.

Commenting on the campaign, Head of Rugby Development, Colm McMahon, said: “We invited the clubs and schools of Munster to submit a jersey to put on display for our home games so that we could highlight the importance of their role in the very fabric of Munster Rugby.

“The response has been excellent and the presence of 100 jerseys to-date is testament to everyone's support and help in delivering this campaign.

“We are hugely grateful for everyone's effort and feedback, and we believe this a great visual representation of our connection with our clubs and schools.”

With further home fixtures confirmed for the coming weeks against Scarlets, Benetton, and Toulouse, jerseys are still welcome from those who would like to take part.

Details for taking part - Please send a clean club or school jersey, preferably in Large or X-Large, with contact details to the following address: FAO Jerseys of Munster, 93 O’Connell Street, Limerick City, Co Limerick, V94 R23V

Please inform Aidan Cleary when a jersey is sent for display, or likewise, if anyone has any queries, please email aidancleary@ munsterrugby.ie

The club and schools jerseys will be on display at Munster's PRO14 fixture with Benetton Rugby at Thomond Park this Friday, 6pm.