Fixture details for Munster's Champions Cup tie with Toulouse in Limerick

FIXTURE details have been confirmed this week for Munster’s Champions Cup Round of 16 clash against Toulouse at Thomond Park on Easter Weekend.

The glamour meeting between Guinness PRO14 finalists Munster and Top 14 leaders Toulouse will be played on Saturday, April 3, at 3pm (live on BT Sport).

If Munster can defeat Toulouse, Munster will be away to Wasps or Clermont Auvergne in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Those last eight ties are due to take place a week later on the weekend of April 9-11. Competition organisers say that the exact dates and kick-off times for the quarter-final matches will be announced as soon as practicable.

Exeter Chiefs will continue the defence of their Heineken Champions Cup title when they host Lyon in their last 16 clash at Sandy Park also on Saturday, April 3 at 5.30pm.

The last 16 weekend of mammoth Heineken Champions Cup fixtures begins with the meeting of Leinster and Toulon at the RDS on Good Friday, April 2 at 5.30pm, also live on BT Sport.

That game will be followed later that same evening by the clash of Gloucester Rugby and French Top 14 side La Rochelle, coached by former Munster and Ireland out-half Ronan O'Gara, at Kingsholm at 8pm.

*HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP ROUND OF 16

(All kick-off times are local)

Friday, April 2

Leinster Rugby v RC Toulon – RDS Arena (17.30)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Gloucester Rugby v La Rochelle – Kingsholm (20.00)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Saturday, April 3

Wasps v ASM Clermont Auvergne – Ricoh Arena (12.30)

C4 / Virgin Media / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Munster Rugby v Toulouse – Thomond Park (15.00)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS / FR 2

Exeter Chiefs v Lyon – Sandy Park (17.30)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Sunday, April 4

Racing 92 v Edinburgh Rugby – Paris La Défense Arena (13.30)

beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Bordeaux-Bègles v Bristol Bears – Stade Chaban-Delmas (16.00)

FR 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Scarlets v Sale Sharks – Parc y Scarlets (17.30)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

*Fixtures subject to approval by authorities in the relevant territories

QUARTER-FINALS

(Weekend 9/10/11 April – first-named winners at home)

Winner Exeter Chiefs/Lyon v Winner Leinster/RC Toulon

Winner Wasps/Clermont v Winner Munster/Toulouse

Winner Gloucester/La Rochelle v Winner Scarlets/Sale Sharks

Winner Bordeaux-Bègles/Bristol Bears v Winner Racing 92/Edinburgh

Semi-finals: 30 April – 1/2 May

Challenge Cup final: Friday, 21 May

Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, 22 May