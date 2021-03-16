Munster and Ireland star CJ Stander to retire from rugby

IRELAND international CJ Stander is set to depart Munster at the end of this season as he announces his retirement from the game.

The number 8, who won his 50th Irish cap on Sunday against Scotland at Murrayfield, has decided to return to South Africa for personal reasons. The backrow forward has made 150 appearances for Munster Rugby and has scored 210 points.

In a post on his Instagram posted this Tuesday morning, Stander wrote: "All professional sports people are told “you will know when the time is right to hang up your boots”.

"It’s a sentiment one cannot fully comprehend until that day arrives.

"For me, that time has come, and I hereby publicly announce my retirement from all forms of rugby.

"I will be available to represent Munster until 27 June 2021 when my contract expires, and for International duty, until the end of the mid-year Test window."

Stander joined Munster in October 2012 on a two-year contract, making the move from Super 15 side the Blue Bulls in South Africa.

The back-row forward has captained the Blue Bulls at U19 and U21 level as well as South Africa at School and U20s level.

Stander became eligible to play for Ireland at the end of October 2015 and was selected for Ireland's 6 Nations squad marking his debut against Wales with a man of the match performance at the Aviva in February 2016. Went on to start every game of the campaign, scoring his first international try against Italy.

Finished the season as the IRUPA Players' Player of the Year and the Supporters' Player of the Year, and in doing so, became the first ever player to receive the double-honour in the same year.

For me, that time has come, and I hereby publicly announce my retirement from all forms of rugby. pic.twitter.com/KK5zgWC0O1 — C J Stander (@CJStander) March 16, 2021

Started Ireland's win over New Zealand in November 2018 and made three appearances in the 2019 6 Nations.

Stander was included in the Ireland Rugby World Cup squad that travelled to Japan in 2019 and featured in all five games.

Started 11 games at no.8 in the 2019/20 season and started both opening games of 2020/21 at the base of the scrum.

Facts about CJ Stander

Senior Debut: v Scarlets, November 2012, Musgrave Park

European Debut: v Edinburgh, October 2013, Murrayfield

Previous Club: Blue Bulls

International Honours: South Africa Schools; South Africa U20s; Ireland, British & Irish Lions

