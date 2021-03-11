Draws made for UEFA Women's Under-19 & U-17 EURO qualifying

The draws for the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Under-19 & Under-17 European Championship Qualifying were made on Thursday.

In a change to the structure, both competitions will operate in a UEFA Nations League-style format, which will operate as per the following:

Round 1

In each league, groups of 4 teams will play mini-tournaments

The winners of each mini-tournament in League B will be promoted and the last-placed teams in League A mini-tournaments will be relegated.

Round 2

League A Round 2 will replace the current elite round with the winners (and best runner-up) qualifying for the final tournament.

After Round 2, the winners of mini-tournaments in League B will be promoted and the last-placed teams in League A will be relegated for Round 1 of the next edition of the tournament.

Final Tournament hosts

Final tournament hosts will be drawn into a league according to their coefficient and play as any other team throughout the competition. Their place in the final tournament will nevertheless be guaranteed, irrespective of their results.

The new format will ensure more competitive balance because all teams will play against similarly ranked teams while still giving the opportunity to every team to qualify for every final tournament.

In Thursday's draw, Dave Connell's Women's Under-19s were put into Group A5 alongside England, Northern Ireland and Switzerland. A host nation for the qualifiers - which will start in late October - has yet to be decided.

For James Scott's Women's Under-17s, it is a trip to Norway to take on the host nation, as well as Bulgaria and Hungary in Group A1 games scheduled to start in early October.

The Czech Republic will host the Women's Under-19 finals tournament, while the Women's Under-17 finals will be in Bosnia and Herzegovina.



2021/22 UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship Qualifying

England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland

2021/22 UEFA Women's Under-17 European Championship Qualifying

Bulgaria, Hungary, Norway, Republic of Ireland