Limerick's Treaty United to team up with Pike Rovers

Treaty United have this week announced a partnership with Junior soccer side Pike Rovers FC. The deal will see the Limerick junior club host the National League U17’S games at the Sportsground for the 2021 season.

John Malone, Secretary of Pike Rovers said "First of all, we would like to wish you and your team the very best of wishes going forward. We as a club are delighted to be able to support Treaty UTD U17 Girls Team and panel as we are a club that actively encourages young girls to get involved in playing the game. We have a few girls playing underage and we are sure that seeing the U17 Girls team will act as an incentive to them to try and get to the highest level that they can. We are happy to be associated with the growth of women’s soccer throughout the region and look forward to seeing the games begin when safe to do so"

Craig Hurley, Treaty UTD 17’s Manager added "We as a staff are thrilled to be able to use Pike Rovers facilities this season. We are very grateful for the opportunity and it’s great to be able to use such an iconic club in the heart of Limerick. The excellent playing surface will suit our style and hopefully we can continue to bring excellent, exciting football to the grounds. I just want to thank everyone who made it happen and for working tirelessly behind the scenes"

Meanwhile, Limerick's newest League of Ireland side admitted "Treaty UTD would like to thank everyone at Pike Rovers FC for making this possible and we are very much looking forward for the season to begin"