Nominations now open for Horse Racing Ireland 'Stud and Stable Staff Awards'

Horse Racing Ireland has this week confirmed that nominations are now open for the 2021 Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards.

The awards encompass 10 categories which carry prizemoney of over €85,000. This year, in addition to prizemoney for the winner, the two finalists and their employers, €100 will be allocated to the short-listed candidates in eight award categories.

2021 marks the sixth year of Godolphin’s sponsorship of this event. The awards show will be broadcast free-to-air on Racing TV on Wednesday June 30. (For more click here)

The Godolphin Irish Stud and Stable Staff Awards are in association with the Irish Stablestaff Association, the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association, Racing Post and Horse Racing Ireland. Godolphin also sponsors the equivalent Stud and Stable Staff Awards in America, Australia, Britain and France.

Nominations are open until 5pm on Monday April 19 and must be completed online.

Joe Osborne, Managing Director, Godolphin Ireland, said: “Godolphin is delighted to continue its sponsorship of the Irish Stud and Stable Staff Awards and to help showcase the skills, experience and dedication of the hardworking people in our industry.”

Bernard Caldwell, Irish Stablestaff Association CEO, said: “The awards are an excellent platform to showcase the skill and dedication which all those working in the racing and breeding industry demonstrate in their jobs all year around, none more so, than during the Covid-19 pandemic. Godolphin’s sponsorship is a wonderful acknowledgement of all stud and stable staff who are the backbone of the industry. I would encourage all trainers, breeders, owners and managers to nominate their colleagues by Monday April 19.”